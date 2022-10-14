Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,910 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.25 on Friday, reaching $329.97. 314,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

