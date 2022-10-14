Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 117,822 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,128. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

