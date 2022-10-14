Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAN. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,001. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

