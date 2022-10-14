Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 197,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $64.72.

