Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ CFVI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. 3,160,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.52.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
