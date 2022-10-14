Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Banner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banner Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,006. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

