Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 126,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $281,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $56.76. 1,142,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

