Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,715,193 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 10,355.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715,193 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $36,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,730,000 after buying an additional 4,688,354 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,852,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $501,200,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,670 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

