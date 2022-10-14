Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Icahn Enterprises accounts for 0.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,634. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

