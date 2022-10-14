Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 2,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meridian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meridian by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Meridian by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

