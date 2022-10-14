Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

