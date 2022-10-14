Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

