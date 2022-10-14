Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FPE opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

