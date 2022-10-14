Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

