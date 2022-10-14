Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.6 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

