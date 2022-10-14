Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

