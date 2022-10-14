Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 150 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.3% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

