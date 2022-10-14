Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 3,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,100. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.