Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $105.00.

10/11/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00.

10/10/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

9/12/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.49. 9,374,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,890,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75.

Get Merck & Co Inc alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.