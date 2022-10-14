Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 7822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
