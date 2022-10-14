Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 5.5%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 505,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,620,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 313,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

