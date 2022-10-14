Medifast (NYSE:MED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Medifast

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

