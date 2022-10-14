Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Shares Down 37%

Shares of Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) were down 37% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 1,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

About Medicover AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

Further Reading

