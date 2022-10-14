McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Shares of MCK opened at $356.70 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $200.13 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

