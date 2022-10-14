McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

