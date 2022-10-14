McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 286,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

