McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 426 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

IXG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

