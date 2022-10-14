Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MMS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $88.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 98.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 128.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.