Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Price Performance
Matthews International stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $722.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $39.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 94.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.