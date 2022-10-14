Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Matthews International stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $722.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.57 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 94.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.