Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) Insider Buys A$11,700.00 in Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Chapman acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($8,181.82).

Matsa Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Matsa Resources alerts:

Matsa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds interests in the Lake Carey Gold project, Red October, Fortitude Gold Mine Stage 2, Fortitude North, and Devon projects; and the Paraburdoo, Symons Hill, and Lake Rebecca projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Matsa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matsa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.