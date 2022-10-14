Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $42.19. 104,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,059. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

