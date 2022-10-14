Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

