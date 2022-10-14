Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) & Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Head to Head Comparison

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Douglas Elliman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $3.89 billion 1.35 $49.00 million $5.82 22.95 Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.28 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Douglas Elliman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

84.1% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 6.07% 13.32% 4.05% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $194.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.40%. Given Douglas Elliman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Douglas Elliman on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 120 properties in the United States and thirteen other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

