Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Boosted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.70. 22,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

