Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

