Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 245,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Maquia Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 2,904.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 305,535 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 177,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAQC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

