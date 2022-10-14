Maple Price Tops $15.69 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.69 or 0.00081093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $60.81 million and approximately $991,692.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maple

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

