Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $290.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 105.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 28.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 319.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

