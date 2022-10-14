Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $704.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

