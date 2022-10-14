Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Manchester United Stock Performance
NYSE:MANU opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $704.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.59.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
