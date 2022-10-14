Maker (MKR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46.23 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $885.01 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $905.26 or 0.04721404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.65 or 0.27602313 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010781 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

