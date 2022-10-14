Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Trading Up 3.3 %
MHLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.57.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.