Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Trading Up 3.3 %

MHLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maiden Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

