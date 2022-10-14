Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70. 6,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

