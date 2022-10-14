Madden Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.37 during midday trading on Friday. 25,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.