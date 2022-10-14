Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 79,196 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 260,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 101.9% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 222,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 333,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 127,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. 3,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.20.

