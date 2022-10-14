Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.55. Macerich shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 11,731 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Macerich Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Macerich

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

