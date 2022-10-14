M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on November 17th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £19.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,089.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.65. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 216 ($2.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WINK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

