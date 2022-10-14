LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Trimmed by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

