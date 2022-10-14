LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $29,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

