LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LYB opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.