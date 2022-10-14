Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$7.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.56.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.57. 756,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,914. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 5.1078099 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

